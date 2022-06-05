Update v 0.0.3.3

Patch Notes. v0.0.3.3
This weekend patch contains small improvments needed to improve art production and the grid aligned base construction.
Changes and a Bug Fix or two.
- Green Crystals mesh is temporarly changed to a set of low poly crystals and rocks.
- Build Mode: Floors now snap to align with 8 world units per piece.
- Build Mode: Floors appear at the proper height before clicking to place them.
- Previous base floors were off by 1 unit due to experiments in UI for base editing.
- Shader Adjustment to improve material consistency.
- Some materials may appear dimmer or less metallic until art & textures are updated.
Changed files in this update