Medusa Frontier update for 5 June 2022

Update v 0.0.3.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Patch Notes. v0.0.3.3

This weekend patch contains small improvments needed to improve art production and the grid aligned base construction.

Changes and a Bug Fix or two.

  • Green Crystals mesh is temporarly changed to a set of low poly crystals and rocks.
  • Build Mode: Floors now snap to align with 8 world units per piece.
  • Build Mode: Floors appear at the proper height before clicking to place them.
  • Previous base floors were off by 1 unit due to experiments in UI for base editing.
  • Shader Adjustment to improve material consistency.
  • Some materials may appear dimmer or less metallic until art & textures are updated.
