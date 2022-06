NEW FEATURES:

.pitch now works for laser sound

.editor optimizations

BUG FIXES:

.particle didn't start if set to "all the time" (regression)

.level score and total score were mixed-up

.collide with enemy bullets check-box was always true after reload

.item Force field duration can now be < 1, and was incorrectly saved as an int variable

.bullet orientation was sometimes wrong after a bullet Direction behavior

.cancelling could sometimes stop spawning items