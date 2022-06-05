v0.8.13 update

Tankey town returns
Tankey town is open again! Go spend your hard earned marbles on some epic new stuff for in the map editor, or chill out with some of the brown tanks on the square. Soon more shops will be opened, for now tankey town is still under construction on becoming a full functioning town.
King tank reworked
We have reworked the king tank battle, the king tank now has multiple new attacks, and the arena also works a bit different, find it out yourself!
Steam achievements
Steam achievements are now linked with in-game achievements, if you sign in it will automatically sync the achievements. GO GET THEM ALL! (and earn some sweet marbles while doing so)
And a bunch of more changes...
Full changelog:
- P3 and P4 added to mission 68
- Fan Tank added
- King tank battle reworked
- Tankey town is open again, and you can buy stuff from the map editor shop
- Custom Tank added RD missiles (in tab 2)
- Custom Tank menu live preview of the tank, instead of the image, you can spin the tank!
- You can now set the difficulty for testing before starting
- Add bomber plane to survival mode, which starts appearing after wave 40
- Make tank dying sound moddable
- Sign-in status on the main menu is fixed so that it's actual
- Skins from in-game work again (they now override modded skins)
- Electro pads super glow fixed
- Enemy wall bounce shots are changed, instead of scanning like a lighthouse it now scans randomly, for more unique shots
- Tanks can now shoot in between looking angles
- Fixed shotgun custom tanks not counting bullets right
- Fixed So Close achievement not being achievable
- Garbage quality is now even more garbage
- Custom tank limit is 40
- Mission limit is now 100
- Map editor auto save added!
- Players can now shoot silver bullets in the map editor
- You can now overwrite an old account that is linked to your Steam ID with a newly made account
- There is a "set new password" button in the account menu for automated steam accounts
- Fixed pressing escape in the account menu brings you to the inventory
-Delete custom tank -> selection box still visible in UI
- Fixed In the Editor if the Master Volume is at 0%, Rocket Defenders can still be heard firing their missiles in the air. When the Red Sniper crosshair appears, a loud Ding can still be heard even if the sound is at 0% In-game.
-Show team colors disabled from the beginning
-Close keybind menu when pressing escape , if its open
- Fixed the missiles respawn visible on a invisible RD custom tank
-fan tank should blow enemy tanks as well
-Fix sliders not going well in custom tank (BPS and Minelaying speed and Head turn speed)
- Blue boi dying in testing map editor always is losing sound
- Map gets very laggy when filled with only fan tanks
- make black and cherry tank shoot a bit slower on grandpa
- Changed green and black tank shooting speed on grandpa mode
- Rockets flying sound now also muted with master volume down
- Fixed laser pointers of commando tank and players not showing up
- Peach tank now finds path to allies and stays close to them
- Added fan tank theme
- Fan tank bullets not flying through black tanks after firing them back
- Registering found secret missions -> correct unlocking TNT blocks
- Colored half slabs and tile
- Changed the way the map editor saves the campaign, should be more optimized and smaller map sizes (only works with new maps)
- Fog is improved, with less fog outside the playing field for better performance.
- Auto saves now works every 2 minutes in the map editor
- Fixed peach tank pathfinding to another peach tank
- Temporary invulnerability after being revived
- Nuke tank added (tankey town buyable)
- You can modify the lighthouse properties, like color and rotation speed.
- Changed the ambient occlusion on the map borders, to one long stretched shadow instead of multiple smaller ones under each block
- The paradise option available in pause menu
- Duplicating maps works again
- Duplication glitch fixed
- scrollbar on left side, map editor maps, instead of the right side
- fixed some issues with removing duplicating moving missions
- Fixed cam getting stuck in top down mode
- Fixed tanks going in floor
- Fixed tanks floating in map editor, they would fall a little when starting play test
- Driving in armour crate didn't give them plates
- I changed the way cheatcodes are stored, they are now stored online so you have to re-enter all your cheat codes.. sorry!
- The survival boss now shoots rockets instead of bullets
- Upgraded turret in survival has lower HP
- Upgraded turret cost more to repair
- Fixed some map editor bugs with stacking tanks and stuff
- Removed the weird tutorial paper from the first couple of missions (we need to work on new tutorials)
- Fixed controls going under the pause menu
- Electro tanks have a more randomized teleport
- Mines dont stack anymore
- Fixed mines pulling in
- Added daily rewards menu
- Player can not die once the king tank is dead
- Increased teleport speed of electro tanks on grandpa
- More survival bosses will spawn on later rounds
- Limit RD zombie tanks increased from 7 -> 8
- also now the game correctly registers shiny and super
- Smaller bug fixes
Changed files in this update