v0.8.13 update

Tankey town returns

Tankey town is open again! Go spend your hard earned marbles on some epic new stuff for in the map editor, or chill out with some of the brown tanks on the square. Soon more shops will be opened, for now tankey town is still under construction on becoming a full functioning town.

King tank reworked

We have reworked the king tank battle, the king tank now has multiple new attacks, and the arena also works a bit different, find it out yourself!

Steam achievements

Steam achievements are now linked with in-game achievements, if you sign in it will automatically sync the achievements. GO GET THEM ALL! (and earn some sweet marbles while doing so)

And a bunch of more changes...

Full changelog: