V4 is now live

Version 4 of Coin Pusher World Is now Live with the last of our updates finished.

Change Log:

-!wall Command ( cost 5k tickets to put a wall inside of the holes on the side of the machine to stop coins from falling in them)

-Side of machine is now custimiseable and file can be found in C:\Users\YOUR COMPUTER NAME\AppData\LocalLow\CoinPusherWorld\DiamondCoins\sideWalls



Mini games added

Claw Machine

Lucky wheel

New channel points

cpw: claw game

cpw: wheel

Channel Points Needs to be set to a min of 500 channel points. (suggestion also add a 5min cool down to stop spam)

Coins you hold has changed from 4k to 2k coins and you now only earn coins for chatting instead of lurking and you will earn 30 coins every 5 mins if you are active in chat.

Game Setup video has now been updated

If you have any issues please visit our discord for more help