 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nodes update for 5 June 2022

Update / Patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8874838 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

More feedback fixes / new stuff. Thank you all so much for the great feedback. I will keep working on this, until it is a bug free, enjoyable game.

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed issue when camera wont zoom if resource panel was open
  • Changed "Options" window close button UI to match the rest

Changes:

  • Added support for 1920x1200 screen resolution
  • Added WASD movement
  • Added checkbox in options to align nodes in a grid when moving by default
  • Reworked the help menu and added a bit more useful information (with pictures, so it is not a complete text dump)
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link