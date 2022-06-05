Update / Patch notes

More feedback fixes / new stuff. Thank you all so much for the great feedback. I will keep working on this, until it is a bug free, enjoyable game.
Bug fixes:
- Fixed issue when camera wont zoom if resource panel was open
- Changed "Options" window close button UI to match the rest
Changes:
- Added support for 1920x1200 screen resolution
- Added WASD movement
- Added checkbox in options to align nodes in a grid when moving by default
- Reworked the help menu and added a bit more useful information (with pictures, so it is not a complete text dump)
Changed files in this update