Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL update for 5 June 2022

Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL 0.2.016 UPDATE

Build 8874772

Patchnotes via Steam Community

★ A new music pack is now available
DAWN DEW PACK - 6,400 ARKK

  • 「カワアカリ feat.neur6sia」 by 7OAST
  • 「Twinkle rain drop」 by キリケン
  • 「恋病 (TV Size)」 by Street

★ New free music added!

  • 「CROSSING DELTA yomoha flip」 by yomoha

★ SOLAR, LUNAR MODE key separation arrangement function added!

★ You can now use the right Alt key.

★ Some bugs have been fixed.

  • Fixed an issue that occurred when both Shift keys were pressed at the same time
  • Freezing correction that occurred when moving categories in settings, shops, etc.
  • Fixed a bug where the goals required to unlock some Steam achievements were not properly checked
  • Fixed a gate note bug that occurred in some musics
