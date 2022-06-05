Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL 0.2.016 UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 8874772 · Last edited 5 June 2022 – 09:32:26 UTC by Wendy

★ A new music pack is now available

DAWN DEW PACK - 6,400 ARKK

「カワアカリ feat.neur6sia」 by 7OAST

「Twinkle rain drop」 by キリケン

「恋病 (TV Size)」 by Street

★ New free music added!

「CROSSING DELTA yomoha flip」 by yomoha

★ SOLAR, LUNAR MODE key separation arrangement function added!

★ You can now use the right Alt key.

★ Some bugs have been fixed.