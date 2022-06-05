Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL 0.2.016 UPDATE

★ A new music pack is now available
DAWN DEW PACK - 6,400 ARKK
- 「カワアカリ feat.neur6sia」 by 7OAST
- 「Twinkle rain drop」 by キリケン
- 「恋病 (TV Size)」 by Street
★ New free music added!
- 「CROSSING DELTA yomoha flip」 by yomoha
★ SOLAR, LUNAR MODE key separation arrangement function added!
★ You can now use the right Alt key.
★ Some bugs have been fixed.
- Fixed an issue that occurred when both Shift keys were pressed at the same time
- Freezing correction that occurred when moving categories in settings, shops, etc.
- Fixed a bug where the goals required to unlock some Steam achievements were not properly checked
- Fixed a gate note bug that occurred in some musics
Changed files in this update