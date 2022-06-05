Dev diary. Update announcement v. 0.22

Hello, experienced and novice Plutocrats!

In this article, we will share an overview of what will be included in the new update of the game in June, and our future plans for improving the Plutocracy.

So, first of all, about new features that will affect the gameplay.

1. Shadow financier.

A new agent has been added - a shadow financier is someome who will take on the task of avoiding taxes in your corporation. The bigger your company is, the more significant the effect will be! The risks of being caught in tax evasion and getting a fine from the tax service have not been canceled, however..

2. Using agents is worth the influence.

We reworked the payment model for the work of agents. We decided that it is more realistic to demand influence for their use, because we receive agents as a gratitude for the fulfilled ambition of other characters. And gratitude should be free, in our opinion 😉

3. The opportunity to become a CEO.

You will be able to become the head of one of your companies, successfully nominating your candidacy at the shareholders' vote, and receiving a salary depending on the company's profits. As CEO, it will be possible to invest the accumulated funds of the managed company in shares of other companies.

4. Purchase of shares on behalf of the CEO.

Transactions on behalf of the company will be available both through the stock exchange and directly through negotiations. In this case, you can acquire any company directly and turn it into a subsidiary.

5. An opportunity to become a politician.

Initially, we didn't want to go this path, we believed that the real plutocrat is always in the shadows. But now we decided that anyone can choose for himself which way he will go - publicly, through politics, earning fame and influence or remaining in the shadows.

In the future, we plan to expand the abilities of the character who was successfully elected to the post.

6. Elections.

Now, if you are elected, the current mechanics of participation in the elections will be available to you. If you promote another politician, then he will decide his own fate and you will be able to influence only by financing the election campaign, assessing his chances against his opponent. However, no one has canceled your impact on the opponent, as before…

In this way, your candidates for political posts will become more autonomous and will no longer require significant manual control. Now your puppets will run independently during the elections and even move up the career ladder, periodically applying for higher political posts. You only need to periodically sponsor the most promising ones, increasing their chances of winning.

7. Coal companies.

We've added a new type of company. It's difficult to deny the influence of coal industry in the 19th and 20th centuries. In the Plutocracy, transport companies will buy coal for their diesel locomotives as raw materials.

8. Offices instead of assistants.

The essence of the “assistants" of the characters has been removed. To be more precise, we moved them to the so-called office. Now, to study the state and conduct business in it, without a personal visit, you will need to open your representative office in this state. This will require money and influence. This also creates a regular cost, as in the case of the assistant before, so you should plan well in which states you want to maintain your presence.

In addition, according to your numerous requests, the possibility of pinning the companies in the list on the stock exchange has been added, many agents have been redesigned, the balance sheet has been completed, and various kinds of errors that you report to us in the Discord and Steam were corrected.

You will be able to see a detailed list of changes at the time of the release of the update, which is scheduled for the next 1-2 weeks.

We work daily to deliver it to you as quickly as possible.

As I wrote earlier, now the main task for us is the story campaign, as well as the addition of a holding structure and various kinds of random events.

Partially, we have already implemented the holding structure, and it is already possible to form parent-subsidiary relations by buying shares of the parent company. But what exactly the holding is needed for, and what new opportunities it will open up to the owner of the holding - we will tell you in more detail in the next diary when the work on the holding is completed.

As you can see, the development of the game is in full swing, and we are constantly striving to improve it. Sometimes this turns into an unpredictable loss of energy and time, when after testing a new feature, we realize that it doesn't work as we would like and we have to redo it again. Unfortunately, this is a part of the game development process that can't be skipped.

Thank you for your patience and support of our project!

We read all your comments and reviews, and find inspiration and strength in them for the release of Plutocracy from early access to full release.

Until the next news!