I got an embargo with the recent update! So we fixed it!

Next time, make sure you have a beta version!

Update details

You can now glue characters on the title screen!

Bug Fixes

The original button in the member list is not displayed properly.

Character names of original characters created before v0.99 disappear.

The display is corrupted when the "1000" is reached.

Some Chinese characters are now marked with □.

Character names are sometimes displayed in English even when the character is set in Japanese.