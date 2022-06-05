UPDATE 9: FOV SLIDER, NEW BIONIC ARMOR AND FIXED BUGS

-A new bionic armor is available in the store (you will feel better protected)

-A Field of View bar is available in the pause menu (you can switch from 80 to 100 FOV with one click)

-At the request of the players, in the operations room, the door leading to the armory is more identifiable from a distance than before.

-Bugs related to the damage have been corrected

-The old icon of the game has been replaced by the new one