CARNAGE OFFERING update for 5 June 2022

UPDATE 9: FOV SLIDER, NEW BIONIC ARMOR AND FIXED BUGS

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-A new bionic armor is available in the store (you will feel better protected)
-A Field of View bar is available in the pause menu (you can switch from 80 to 100 FOV with one click)
-At the request of the players, in the operations room, the door leading to the armory is more identifiable from a distance than before.
-Bugs related to the damage have been corrected
-The old icon of the game has been replaced by the new one

