Voidwalkers: The Gates Of Hell update for 5 June 2022

Another quick patch

Build 8874568

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

This update should address the issue with the music not adjusting properly to the volume setting in the main menu.

I've also adjusted the zombie health scalars so they are a little easier to kill in the later rounds.

There's also a quick fix that sometimes prevented players from spawning in on round 1.

Finally, I've reduced the chance of advanced zombie spawns. This should pit you against more of the common zombies that are easier to kill rather than throwing you in the deep end against some of the more hardcore zombies.

