PATCH 1.2.2

CHANGES IN PATCH 1.2.2

Improved Bosses

Many bosses have been significantly improved, removing the randomness and improving overall fairness.

Pause Menu

A pause menu has been added. Press escape while in-game to use.

Small Changes

White Hole boss health has been halved, to make it less of a boss, and more of a transition into Act II.

Small technical changes, performance improvements and code cleanup