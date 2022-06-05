05.06.2022 Update Notes

Thank you very much to everyone who supports the development of the game, I try my best to present the most enjoyable game to you <3

Additions

Volume sliders added to settings

Fullscreen Modes added

Changes

Tick Rate increased 30 to 60

Extra HP is not selectable for first 3 minutes, now you can select more important skills for your build in the beginning

Extra Energy is not selectable for first 3 minutes, now you can select more important skills for your build in the beginning

Dash Ghost is not selectable for first 3 minutes, now you can select more important skills for your build in the beginning

Dash Speed is not selectable for first 3 minutes, now you can select more important skills for your build in the beginning

Revive Reducer is not selectable for first 3 minutes, now you can select more important skills for your build in the beginning

Hunter is now free

Dark Mage price is 25

Archer price is 50

Knight price is 100

Experience amount increased 10 to 15

Poison attack delay decreased 2 to 1.5 seconds

Fixes