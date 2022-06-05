 Skip to content

Spell Cast update for 5 June 2022

05.06.2022 Update Notes

05.06.2022 Update Notes

Thank you very much to everyone who supports the development of the game, I try my best to present the most enjoyable game to you <3

Additions

  • Volume sliders added to settings
  • Fullscreen Modes added

Changes

  • Tick Rate increased 30 to 60
  • Extra HP is not selectable for first 3 minutes, now you can select more important skills for your build in the beginning
  • Extra Energy is not selectable for first 3 minutes, now you can select more important skills for your build in the beginning
  • Dash Ghost is not selectable for first 3 minutes, now you can select more important skills for your build in the beginning
  • Dash Speed is not selectable for first 3 minutes, now you can select more important skills for your build in the beginning
  • Revive Reducer is not selectable for first 3 minutes, now you can select more important skills for your build in the beginning
  • Hunter is now free
  • Dark Mage price is 25
  • Archer price is 50
  • Knight price is 100
  • Experience amount increased 10 to 15
  • Poison attack delay decreased 2 to 1.5 seconds

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where our invisibility would break if we pause the game while invisible
  • On start the game sound blast bug fixed
  • When game is paused in online game enemies not stopping bug fixed

