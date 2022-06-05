05.06.2022 Update Notes

Thank you very much to everyone who supports the development of the game, I try my best to present the most enjoyable game to you <3
Additions
- Volume sliders added to settings
- Fullscreen Modes added
Changes
- Tick Rate increased 30 to 60
- Extra HP is not selectable for first 3 minutes, now you can select more important skills for your build in the beginning
- Extra Energy is not selectable for first 3 minutes, now you can select more important skills for your build in the beginning
- Dash Ghost is not selectable for first 3 minutes, now you can select more important skills for your build in the beginning
- Dash Speed is not selectable for first 3 minutes, now you can select more important skills for your build in the beginning
- Revive Reducer is not selectable for first 3 minutes, now you can select more important skills for your build in the beginning
- Hunter is now free
- Dark Mage price is 25
- Archer price is 50
- Knight price is 100
- Experience amount increased 10 to 15
- Poison attack delay decreased 2 to 1.5 seconds
Fixes
- Fixed a bug where our invisibility would break if we pause the game while invisible
- On start the game sound blast bug fixed
- When game is paused in online game enemies not stopping bug fixed
