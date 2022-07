This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The day has finally come! We are pleased to officially release Vestaria Saga II: The Sacred Sword of Silvanister to the world!

This has been a passion project and we sincerely hope that fans of not only the Vestaria Saga series, but strategy RPGs of all kind will enjoy this next chapter in the series.

Please let us know your thoughts in the community forums, and if you enjoy this title, please consider giving it a review!

Thank you all for your continued support!