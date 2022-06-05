 Skip to content

Ashina: The Red Witch update for 5 June 2022

Patch version 1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8873929 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

Hope you are all enjoying the game :) I've received a lot of great feedback and I've added some minor fixes to the game.

Patch includes:

  • Fixed some repeating interactions
  • Grammatical errors
  • Cutscene in Chikara not triggering after leaving sushi restaurant (This will need a previous save in order
    to work properly, before you retrieve the cigarettes for Nikuya )
  • Fixed Tanto's face sprite in HUD when switching back to Ash.
  • Other small minor improvements.

IF YOUR SAVE FILE HAS CORRUPTED AFTER THE UPDATE:
You can access the previous version by heading into the Steam library settings and accessing the betas tab, then selecting rollbackversion0.0.

