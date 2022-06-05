Patch version 1.0

Hello everyone,
Hope you are all enjoying the game :) I've received a lot of great feedback and I've added some minor fixes to the game.
Patch includes:
- Fixed some repeating interactions
- Grammatical errors
- Cutscene in Chikara not triggering after leaving sushi restaurant (This will need a previous save in order
to work properly, before you retrieve the cigarettes for Nikuya )
- Fixed Tanto's face sprite in HUD when switching back to Ash.
- Other small minor improvements.
IF YOUR SAVE FILE HAS CORRUPTED AFTER THE UPDATE:
You can access the previous version by heading into the Steam library settings and accessing the betas tab, then selecting rollbackversion0.0.
Changed files in this update