DOOM TOMB Update: Alpha 3.4.0

What's new?

Survivor's "Push" ability:

In 2 v 2s, players not being actively chased felt like they had little to do beside collect and install components. Players would basically ignore other non-possessed players and run to components and back to the elevator over and over. That was pretty boring, so...

Explorers can now left click to hit other players. When another player is hit, they are knocked back and their installing or extracting component action is cancelled. This ability costs 1 willpower per hit, so use it sparingly! (You can also push your teammates to launch them through the air)

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug where the server-side Climb cooldown wasn't working as intended

What's next?

Join the community discord server to find out! Your feedback and suggestions are welcome!

https://discord.com/invite/ecfA7XWW3E