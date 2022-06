Share · View all patches · Build 8873763 · Last edited 5 June 2022 – 00:39:11 UTC by Wendy

I've added a few more desert species, both flora and fauna:

Mexican Goldpoppy

Barrel Cactus

Foxtail Agave

Gila Monster

Diamondback rattlensake

Lot more to come! I'll be working on some neat scenarios next, as well as a tech tree to unlock powerups and abilities