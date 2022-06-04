Patch launcher fix, new changes and KASH compensation!

Share · View all patches · Build 8873635 · Last edited 4 June 2022 – 23:39:06 UTC by Wendy

Game Launcher will open even if the website or forum are down.

Other minor changes in the game client & launcher.

Automatically equip the initial skills.

Don't add warning if disconnected as observer.

Fix tourney server bug which allows players to join a room after a match has finished without being in a team.

Additionally to that:

We will be giving compensation (rewards) to those users already played Alpha version before or had their account already created.

Please check the following information:

• 🎁 KASH FREE (1500)

Condition: Account created before (4/6/2022 ~ 21:00 ET)

Total accounts rewarded: 163 🎊

Thank you for your endless support!