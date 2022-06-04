Patch launcher fix, new changes and KASH compensation!

Kicks Online latest changes:
- Game Launcher will open even if the website or forum are down.
- Other minor changes in the game client & launcher.
- Automatically equip the initial skills.
- Don't add warning if disconnected as observer.
- Fix tourney server bug which allows players to join a room after a match has finished without being in a team.
Additionally to that:
We will be giving compensation (rewards) to those users already played Alpha version before or had their account already created.
Please check the following information:
• 🎁 KASH FREE (1500)
Condition: Account created before (4/6/2022 ~ 21:00 ET)
Total accounts rewarded: 163 🎊
Thank you for your endless support!
Changed files in this update