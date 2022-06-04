 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kicks Online update for 4 June 2022

Patch launcher fix, new changes and KASH compensation!

Share · View all patches · Build 8873635 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Kicks Online latest changes:

  • Game Launcher will open even if the website or forum are down.
  • Other minor changes in the game client & launcher.
  • Automatically equip the initial skills.
  • Don't add warning if disconnected as observer.
  • Fix tourney server bug which allows players to join a room after a match has finished without being in a team.

Additionally to that:
We will be giving compensation (rewards) to those users already played Alpha version before or had their account already created.

Please check the following information:

• 🎁 KASH FREE (1500)
Condition: Account created before (4/6/2022 ~ 21:00 ET)

Total accounts rewarded: 163 🎊

Thank you for your endless support!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link