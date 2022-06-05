June 3rd - Mining Gallery and the Crypto Devils

This week we focused on finxing bugs, polishing the game and update our trailers. We did squeeze in a Q.o.L. map for you guys though. The new Mining Gallery map will let you collect elemental shards easily for a price of a campaign orb. (Higher difficulty will have higher drop rate, and you can collect up to 5 shards in Satanic mode.)
Ranking Challenge #22 is also here to test your skill with dark/poison elements, along with 3 brand new pvp armors (troth, hermont and ishtar.) Hope you like them. ;)
Patch Note v7.75
Added new singgle player campaign to [Main Event]: Mining Gallery (Get free elemental shards)
Adjust the amount of the reward from Chaos Vault.
Added new Ranking Challenge #22: Crypto Devils(Thd/Drk) to Campaign Window in War Chamber.
Added new Troth's special costumes to the arena shop. (+light dmg.)
Added new Ishtar's special costumes to the arena shop. (+poison dmg.)
Added new Hermont's special costumes to the arena shop. (+ice dmg.)
Added new voice and cut scenes to Otohime in Sunken Palace.
Updated all Sunken Palace's map and monsters.
Added new OST: War Assault (currently only being use with Otohime fight.)
Fixed Killer enhance (schema) bug.
Fixed missing rewards from June Giveaway.
Fixed bug that caused players can't buy some trinkets in the silver shop.
Fixed Hermont SSS: CrushingPeak that cost 7 souls. (7>9)
Updated many tutorial pages and added new thai pages.
