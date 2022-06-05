 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DemonsAreCrazy update for 5 June 2022

June 3rd - Mining Gallery and the Crypto Devils

Share · View all patches · Build 8873631 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This week we focused on finxing bugs, polishing the game and update our trailers. We did squeeze in a Q.o.L. map for you guys though. The new Mining Gallery map will let you collect elemental shards easily for a price of a campaign orb. (Higher difficulty will have higher drop rate, and you can collect up to 5 shards in Satanic mode.)

Ranking Challenge #22 is also here to test your skill with dark/poison elements, along with 3 brand new pvp armors (troth, hermont and ishtar.) Hope you like them. ;)

Patch Note v7.75

  • Added new singgle player campaign to [Main Event]: Mining Gallery (Get free elemental shards)

  • Adjust the amount of the reward from Chaos Vault.

  • Added new Ranking Challenge #22: Crypto Devils(Thd/Drk) to Campaign Window in War Chamber.

  • Added new Troth's special costumes to the arena shop. (+light dmg.)

  • Added new Ishtar's special costumes to the arena shop. (+poison dmg.)

  • Added new Hermont's special costumes to the arena shop. (+ice dmg.)

  • Added new voice and cut scenes to Otohime in Sunken Palace.

  • Updated all Sunken Palace's map and monsters.

  • Added new OST: War Assault (currently only being use with Otohime fight.)

  • Fixed Killer enhance (schema) bug.

  • Fixed missing rewards from June Giveaway.

  • Fixed bug that caused players can't buy some trinkets in the silver shop.

  • Fixed Hermont SSS: CrushingPeak that cost 7 souls. (7>9)

  • Updated many tutorial pages and added new thai pages.

  • Updated Game Trailer clip ( )

  • Updated Game Commercial clip ( )

Changed files in this update

DemonsAreCrazy Content Depot 861051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link