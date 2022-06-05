June 3rd - Mining Gallery and the Crypto Devils

Share · View all patches · Build 8873631 · Last edited 5 June 2022 – 00:09:04 UTC by Wendy

This week we focused on finxing bugs, polishing the game and update our trailers. We did squeeze in a Q.o.L. map for you guys though. The new Mining Gallery map will let you collect elemental shards easily for a price of a campaign orb. (Higher difficulty will have higher drop rate, and you can collect up to 5 shards in Satanic mode.)

Ranking Challenge #22 is also here to test your skill with dark/poison elements, along with 3 brand new pvp armors (troth, hermont and ishtar.) Hope you like them. ;)

Patch Note v7.75