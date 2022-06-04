 Skip to content

Mayonnaise Simulator update for 4 June 2022

Update Notes for 6/4/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8873584 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! New difficulty slider added in pause menu for people who think there's just not enough enemies ganging up on you. Also, my friend made me an asset for a new enemy that awaits you.

Good luck mayo fans

