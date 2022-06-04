1.2
-Improved durability of tools, broken tools just aren't fun.
-Fixed tutorial level teleport.
-Started carving out the Midlands area between the Fen and the Village.
-Removed backpack mesh, repaired Village building meshes.
-Added lighting to dark buildings in the Village.
-Spoiled coconuts were spoiling the game for someone, removed them.
-Added first round of animals to the Fen.
-Made the Bucket easier to place.
-Updated several placeable crafting meshes to better reflect the Otherwilde aesthetic.
-Rabbits and snails now say catch the rabbit/snail.
-Farm and some wild animals better at dealing damage.
-Wolf buffed. Muahahaha
The Otherwilde update for 4 June 2022
