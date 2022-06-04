1.2

-Improved durability of tools, broken tools just aren't fun.

-Fixed tutorial level teleport.

-Started carving out the Midlands area between the Fen and the Village.

-Removed backpack mesh, repaired Village building meshes.

-Added lighting to dark buildings in the Village.

-Spoiled coconuts were spoiling the game for someone, removed them.

-Added first round of animals to the Fen.

-Made the Bucket easier to place.

-Updated several placeable crafting meshes to better reflect the Otherwilde aesthetic.

-Rabbits and snails now say catch the rabbit/snail.

-Farm and some wild animals better at dealing damage.

-Wolf buffed. Muahahaha