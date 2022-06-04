 Skip to content

Tank Battle: 1945 update for 4 June 2022

Tank Battle: 1945 version 3.1.0 update

Share · View all patches · Build 8873425 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change: The game balance in the 'Wulkow' scenario as it was still too difficult.
Change: The tree density on some maps.
Fix: Some terrain was not providing cover against shooting, as per the terrain effects chart.
Fix: Some woodland hexes were incorrectly allowing units to pass through them in a single movement action."
Update: Improved AI behaviour in some scenarios.

