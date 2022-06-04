ADDED: Terror akimbo skin missing (thanks Raptor!)
ADDED: A few more supported(?) resolutions
ADDED: In-game help menus
ADDED: dm_choose/dm_shield to bot menus
ADDED: Forcing players to choose a name on start if it is default
CHANGED: Removed Espionage, added Assassinate the Leader and Capture the Briefcase as game modes in Play Now
CHANGED: Mac builds no longer bundling libraries*
CHANGED: SAS sounds, they were rather grating
CHANGED: chat hud position
UPDATED: q2pro version to support separating high def textures from UI elements (thanks skuller!)
FIXED: Several menu bugs and included a lot of explanations for settings
AQtion update for 4 June 2022
Patch Jun/4/2022
ADDED: Terror akimbo skin missing (thanks Raptor!)
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update