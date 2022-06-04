Patch Jun/4/2022

ADDED: Terror akimbo skin missing (thanks Raptor!)

ADDED: A few more supported(?) resolutions

ADDED: In-game help menus

ADDED: dm_choose/dm_shield to bot menus

ADDED: Forcing players to choose a name on start if it is default

CHANGED: Removed Espionage, added Assassinate the Leader and Capture the Briefcase as game modes in Play Now

CHANGED: Mac builds no longer bundling libraries*

CHANGED: SAS sounds, they were rather grating

CHANGED: chat hud position

UPDATED: q2pro version to support separating high def textures from UI elements (thanks skuller!)

FIXED: Several menu bugs and included a lot of explanations for settings