Small 1.0 hotfix

This small hotfix patch contains a few fixes and changes brought on from the recent 1.0 release patch.

Fixes

-Removed the ability to upgrade an engine without adding any features

-Few small text fixes

-Changed the wording on the holdings HUD to better reflect current game balance

-Couple corrections and updates to the credits entries

-The 3rd stage development HUD did not hide optimal balance correctly if you were using a genre you had not researched

Changes

-Reduced sales for large and AAA Self-Published games

-Reduced Port sales for Self-Published

With the recent additions of game add-ons and famous IP's the self published sales got a bit to large.

This covers the few small issues that have been found in the last 24 hrs since launch. Please if you find any issues bring them to my attention and we will fix them ASAP. I am also talking to a player right now that plans to help improve the Portuguese translations for players. Thank you for the support, and have fun.