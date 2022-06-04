BleedingEdge: Version 2.0.7.143: And All the Rest

Note: This is an EXPERIMENTAL update available in the "bleedingedge" beta. It may contain instabilities beyond the base version currently available.
This update delivers all remaining features that are currently in-scope for the 2.0 release.
One big change for the coming 2.0.7 update is the addition of Timed and Infinite game modes, as well as some overhaul of how Challenge Mode works. Timed mode straps an explosive with a timer to your ship. Infinite mode disables warp drive, allowing you to go as far into a level as you can. For Challenge mode, the concept of Rank-plus-Iteration has been reduced to just an auto-increasing Rank each time the Challenge Mode level is beaten.
Achievements have been expanded, and with 2.0.7 there will now be Steam Achievements, which will be tied to the new “Legacy Achievement” feature. “Legacy Achievements” are achievements that are based on your overall Legacy across all Pilots, and therefore do not reset on Pilot Retirement. In addition to Achievements based on progress, there are several unique achievements tied to the Extras in the game in fun ways.
Statistics have also been expanded as a corollary to Achievements. There are now over 30 pages of statistics for you to peruse about your gameplay. With the improvements to stats tracking, some other things are now possible, such as more dynamic awarding of achievements during a level, which will help with the tendency for numerous achievement notifications to stack up at the end of a level.
Two new Ship Part types are being added. You will now have the ability to control Engine Glow, being able to deviate away from the standard Black Body Radiation glow model. You will also be able to add “Ground” FX to your ship.
Finally, three new joke Extras have been added (and one removed). “Eyes” will put large following eyeballs in each Black Hole. “Color Explosion”, which replaces “Burning Rich”, will make explosions much more colorful. Rounding out the additions, “Horns” will replace the sound that is played when something cannot be done with a random vehicle horn sound. As for “Burning Rich”, it just was not carrying its weight relative to the other joke Extras.
-
New Features:
- Timed Mode - Unlock by completing levels (7 or higher) in Normal Mode under the goal time listed on the Mission Panel. Straps a timed explosive to your ship. Complete the mission within the time to escape to warp and disarm the explosive. Beating this challenge increases its rank, with higher ranks tightening the time limit further.
- Infinite Mode - Unlock by completing levels (9 or higher) in Normal Mode with the goal score listed on the Mission Panel. Disables warp drive, allowing you to see how far you can go.
- Legacy Achievements - These achievements related to your overall Legacy and are not reset by Pilot Retirement. These are closely related to...
- Steam Achievements - Attaining Legacy Achievements unlocks corresponding Steam Achievements.
- Statistics - improved statistics tracking and integration with Steam Statistics and Achievements. There are now over 30 pages of statistics to view.
- New Achievements - Now over 500 achievements.
- New Ship Part Type - Engine Glow - using the components F-A-S-T, you can now unlock different engine glow color gradients.
- New Ship Part Type - Ground FX - using the components H-A-L-O, you can now unlock different colors of "Ground" FX.
- New Joke Extra - Eyes - Adds large watching eyeballs to Black Holes that track your ship.
- New Joke Extra - Color Explosion - Makes explosions more colorful.
- New Joke Extra - Horns - Replaces the sound when an action cannot be taken with one of nine random vehicle horn sounds.
-
Improvements:
- Hold-to-confirm prompts now allow mouse interaction
- Mission UI has been reworked to better display requirements for unlocking modes and information about the selected mode.
- Achievements are now much more distinguished from each other in the Achievement Panel. Achievement series now follow a color tint progression, many new distinct Achievement icons have been added, and achievement icons display a quantifier denoting their goal quantity.
- Many more achievements are now awarded mid-mission when appropriate instead of waiting for the end of the mission.
- Simplified Challenge Mode progression by removing the concept of Iteration, and having the Challenge Mode Rank advance automatically when Challenge Mode is cleared.
- Gameplay tips are only shown if they are relevant to the player's current progression.
- Item and currency icons now animate on Upgrade/Mod/Legacy purchases.
- Store Panels are once again hidden until they are relevant (restores pre-2.0.6 functionality).
- Many more Latin-script keyboard layouts are supported. Control icons should now display proper localized keyboard glyphs for over 90 keyboard layouts.
- Removed "Burning Rich" Joke Extra.
- Adjusted the audio settings of all audio clips to use settings more appropriate for PC rather than the prior mobile settings (This is the main reason this update is such a large download).
- Increase volume of default "denied" sound that gets played when an action cannot be taken.
-
Balancing:
- Superlaser energy will now be capped at 5x base Superlaser time.
- Doubled base health of Gate Emitters and allow health to scale up +33% per level
- Allow health of Bombers to scale up +2.5% per level
-
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where navigating to Innovation Lab before it is unlocked would cause the Hangar Panel to get stuck and become non-navigable via controller.
- Fix ship shader bug relating to engine glow
- Fix issue with ship light colors bleeding into engine glow area on Duohawkh and Carabvyce models
Changed depots in bleedingedge branch