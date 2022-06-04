BleedingEdge: Version 2.0.7.143: And All the Rest

Note: This is an EXPERIMENTAL update available in the "bleedingedge" beta. It may contain instabilities beyond the base version currently available.

This update delivers all remaining features that are currently in-scope for the 2.0 release.

One big change for the coming 2.0.7 update is the addition of Timed and Infinite game modes, as well as some overhaul of how Challenge Mode works. Timed mode straps an explosive with a timer to your ship. Infinite mode disables warp drive, allowing you to go as far into a level as you can. For Challenge mode, the concept of Rank-plus-Iteration has been reduced to just an auto-increasing Rank each time the Challenge Mode level is beaten.

Achievements have been expanded, and with 2.0.7 there will now be Steam Achievements, which will be tied to the new “Legacy Achievement” feature. “Legacy Achievements” are achievements that are based on your overall Legacy across all Pilots, and therefore do not reset on Pilot Retirement. In addition to Achievements based on progress, there are several unique achievements tied to the Extras in the game in fun ways.

Statistics have also been expanded as a corollary to Achievements. There are now over 30 pages of statistics for you to peruse about your gameplay. With the improvements to stats tracking, some other things are now possible, such as more dynamic awarding of achievements during a level, which will help with the tendency for numerous achievement notifications to stack up at the end of a level.

Two new Ship Part types are being added. You will now have the ability to control Engine Glow, being able to deviate away from the standard Black Body Radiation glow model. You will also be able to add “Ground” FX to your ship.

Finally, three new joke Extras have been added (and one removed). “Eyes” will put large following eyeballs in each Black Hole. “Color Explosion”, which replaces “Burning Rich”, will make explosions much more colorful. Rounding out the additions, “Horns” will replace the sound that is played when something cannot be done with a random vehicle horn sound. As for “Burning Rich”, it just was not carrying its weight relative to the other joke Extras.