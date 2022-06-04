 Skip to content

Endlanders : First Encounter update for 4 June 2022

Patch fix 1.01...a?

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! A few hours have passed since our Prologue launched, and it seems you've all hunted for bugs! Some of you finished the entire game without problems, others unfortunately had to deal with some minor issues. We're really sorry for that, and we hope you give our game another try, after all, all launches have bugs, and especially small studios without a big net of play-testers can run into a lot of them!

We hope you've enjoyed the rest of the game, and without further ado, this is the bug-squashing that we did :

-Combat lagging after spamming inputs
-Not being able to exit combat properly
-Translation freezing if you click exit
-Clipping outside of a region (not in the intended way mind you!)
-A few hints have been added for a certain fight
-Character freezing after transitioning into another area

We would like to ask you to be kinder to your controllers! Most of these bugs were replicated by... almost smashing them.

Thank you so much for your feedback, and we hope to squash even more and create a better game!

