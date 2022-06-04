[UPDATE] VERSION 2.06.05

Fixed a bug in the level 1 greenhouse collision (sometimes builders got stuck in it)

Fixed a bug with units on the global map (if someone entered your city, you will not be able to attack any other location)

Fixed transport selection bug

Fixed a bug with the simultaneous return / attack of several units on the base

Fixed a bug when declaring war on the army of Colonel Madson (the enemy icon hung on the screen)

Fixed trader bug (once again, infinitely appearing trade window)

P. S .: Thank you very much, dear players, I try to implement most of your wishes and ideas. I truly believe that yous and I can make an amazing game! Do not forget to leave reviews on the game page, this will be the best reward for me!