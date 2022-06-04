 Skip to content

The Greatest Penguin Heist of All Time update for 4 June 2022

Fixes and Stuff

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, That Fish reporting in with a new patch!

If you haven't seen already, we've updated the achievement icons to be more clear and fit in with the tone and style of the game. Other than that we've made several fixes to the lag issues and black screen on startup. Skins now work well in the clothing store.

Fixes and Changes
  • Fixed not being able to select skins properly in clothing store
  • Fixed skin preview not working
  • Improved reliability on initialization, preventing most black screens on startup
  • Improved AI reliability
  • Increased AI speed

We're currently adding maps back into the game, so you'll have a hand-drawn map of the current level, and we're also fixing the remaining bugs. There will also be improvements to the clothing store so that you can wear and "unwear" clothing items instead of clearing everything.

We hope you are all enjoying the game this far. If you have any comments or suggestions feel free to write them out, and we'll hear you out.

Noot noot! See you at the next update :)

