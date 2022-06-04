 Skip to content

Fadry update for 4 June 2022

Full Story Release

Share · View all patches · Build 8872727 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

This update includes Chapter 4. This means the entire game is now playable from beginning to the very end!

This Chapter is another shorter one, with about 2 hours of story, making the whole game roughly 13 hours long.

Since the previous Chapter once again ended on something of a cliffhanger, and with so many loose ends, I hope you will find this content-dense, dialogue-heavy ending to be satisfying.

But what's this? The game is still in early access?
Yes, everything is still very much subject to change. In the following months, I will be reacting to feedback and combing through the entire game to improve as many things as I can.
...and after that?
This is probably not the real end of Fadry. There is still a lot to see and do in its world, and I will likely continue to explore it more through entirely new perspectives. Future Chapters are likely to be added, but have little bearing or relevance to the original story... unless I make a sequel or something.

Anyways...
I hope you enjoy this chapter. I hope you'll enjoy my game.
Thank you for playing.

