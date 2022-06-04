Testing Build Bramble Hotfix 2

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New Stuff:

Added in the Bashing Shield.

Changes:

You can now revisit the fox and challenge him to a duel after leaving

Added in a new enemy - they might surprise you!

The glove of knives is now a glove and armor.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where battle rewards could appear high up over the player's inventory

Fixed translation key for the cap

Fixed translation key for the "nearby weapon" effect

Fixed translation key for the scholar of magic event

Fixed translation keys for rage, haste, weak, and slow

Fixed translation keys for the double poison potion

Fixed translation keys for the knight's armor