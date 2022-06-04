Testing Build Bramble Hotfix 2

New Stuff:
Added in the Bashing Shield.
Changes:
You can now revisit the fox and challenge him to a duel after leaving
Added in a new enemy - they might surprise you!
The glove of knives is now a glove and armor.
Bug Fixes:
Fixed an issue where battle rewards could appear high up over the player's inventory
Fixed translation key for the cap
Fixed translation key for the "nearby weapon" effect
Fixed translation key for the scholar of magic event
Fixed translation keys for rage, haste, weak, and slow
Fixed translation keys for the double poison potion
Fixed translation keys for the knight's armor
Changed depots in testingbranch branch