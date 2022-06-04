Content Update 6/4/2022

Crunch Element is pleased to announce the release of a new update! Magnified optics are finally here along with a new health syringe, bug fixes, and more! As always, please ping me with your feedback and bug reports in the Discord channel so this game can get even better! If you are enjoying the game so far, consider leaving a review on the store page. It goes a long way towards helping more people find out about the game!

New 1-6x LPVO Optic



This variable optic allows for quick target acquisition at 1x magnification while also enabling long range shots at 6x magnification. Scope magnification can be adjusted by pressing the trigger while hovering the scope.

New 4x Optic



This fixed-zoom scope is a classic optic providing 4x magnification for both close and medium range encounters.

New health syringe



The new health syringe can heal up to 100 hitpoints so you can quickly get back into the fight! It can be purchased in the truck shop during operations and it can be used across multiple stages.



The sandbox received a few updates! Targets have been updated to have more visible hit locations with reactive feedback to optimize your live-fire training. A new item spawner has also been added to allow you to quickly test new items and weapon setups.

Changes