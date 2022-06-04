Content Update 6/4/2022

Crunch Element is pleased to announce the release of a new update! Magnified optics are finally here along with a new health syringe, bug fixes, and more! As always, please ping me with your feedback and bug reports in the Discord channel so this game can get even better! If you are enjoying the game so far, consider leaving a review on the store page. It goes a long way towards helping more people find out about the game!
New 1-6x LPVO Optic
This variable optic allows for quick target acquisition at 1x magnification while also enabling long range shots at 6x magnification. Scope magnification can be adjusted by pressing the trigger while hovering the scope.
New 4x Optic
This fixed-zoom scope is a classic optic providing 4x magnification for both close and medium range encounters.
New health syringe
The new health syringe can heal up to 100 hitpoints so you can quickly get back into the fight! It can be purchased in the truck shop during operations and it can be used across multiple stages.
Sandbox Updates
The sandbox received a few updates! Targets have been updated to have more visible hit locations with reactive feedback to optimize your live-fire training. A new item spawner has also been added to allow you to quickly test new items and weapon setups.
Changes
- Added LPVO scope
- Added ACOG scope
- Added health syringe
- Updated targets in sandbox
- Added item spawner in sandbox
- Added garbage bin in sandbox
- Added new destruction effects for cabinets and couches
- Updated sabotage objective to require button press before being able to destroy it
- Updated intervention objective to deal damage on incorrect code entry
- Updated HUD console to display other players leaving and joining
- Fixed issue with truck door pushing players under map
- Fixed issue with guns looking small in scaled down hands
- Fixed issue with shield scaling to massive sizes in coop
- Added log files for easier bug reporting
- Updated breaching sounds to be heard more accurately by enemies
- Improved magazine interaction
- Added grab indicator on magazines
- Added player health bars
- Updated MX18 magazines to be grabbable while in gun
Changed files in this update