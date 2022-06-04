Automobilista 2 V1.3.7.1 Officially Released

Automobilista 2 V1.3.7.1 is now available - the new update is once again largely focused on bug fixing, maintaince of older content & extending recent physics developments to a wider range of cars - F-USA, F-V12, F-V10 G1, F-V10 G2, F-Reiza, Group C, GT5 & G40 Cup now join the list of cars to have received extensive physics updates, with another substantial update also included for the Super V8. The update also features extensive AI calibration to all classes which have already received the latest physics updates.

V1.3.6.2 -> V1.3.7.0 CHANGELOG

GENERAL

Fixed issue that could lead to vehicle being stuck in pits when Manual Pitstops option was set to NO

Fixed incorrect +1 lap duration string on session overview in first session of an event

Fixed TT ghost submission failing for vehicles with 8 gears

Fixed pit strategy repair option not correctly updating in ICM when changing/saving strategies in session

Added engine vibration depending on engine layout and firing order output to FFB wheels

UI & HUD

Added Static Personal Best element to Time Trial screen

Fixed stray text on championship End of Weekend leaderboard

Fixed missing localisation of camera g-force effect options

Fixed lobby detail page join button inaccessible by controllers

Adjusted number of gears for Copa Uno B for the vehicle selection info

Updated Puma P052 & Super V8 vehicle selection info as per latest physics updatea

PHYSICS

Extensive tire, suspension & aero revisions for F-Classic (all gens), F-V12, F-V10 G1 & Mclaren MP4/12, F-V10 G2, F-Reiza, Group C, GT5 & G40 Cup (setup reset recommended)

Revised flexible axles, driveline elasticity for F-Vintages, F-Retros, F-Classics, F-V12, F-V10, F-Reiza, F-Ultimates

Added flexible axles to Opalas and Puma GTB Camaro SS and Group C

Revised driveline elasticity and inertia for Camaro SS, Group A, 2002 Turbo, Omega Stock, Group C F-Trainer, Caterhams, ARC Camaro, P3, P4, F3, Sprint Race, Puma P052

Revised driveline inertia for Corvette C3, C3R, Omega Stock, F-Vee, Copa Classics, Copa Uno, Copa Fusca, Hot Cars, 60s Mini, Street Cars, Group A, 2002 Turbo, RSR 74, M1 Procar, Opalas

Added engine torque effect on chassis and live rear axle (if car has one)

Added new "FiringDistance" override (intended mostly for flatplane crankshaft V8's - directly overrides calculated firing pulse distances)

Fixed differential reaction to torque orientation on some driveline layouts

Super V8: Further revisions following 3D model scale correction: corrected wheelbase & track width; adjusted front splitter pitch sensitivity; corrected engine orientation; adjusted weight distribution, caster range & default setting (setup reset recommended)

Group A: Increased clutch torque capacity slightly, increased cooling rate slightly, better resistance to wear before torque capacity degradation starts

Cadillac DPi: Minor tire tread adjustment

F-Ultimate (both gens): Slightly reduced undertray downforce

Uno (both models) corrected engine orientation

Caterham (all models) Revised engine inertia, heating, cooling, fuel consumption f

ARC Camaro: Added clutch damage

Ginetta G40 (both models) Revised engine inertia and compression

Puma P052: Revised turbo & engine base power delivery and fuel consumption; Adjusted engine inertia; Revised open diff

Ginetta G55 (both models): Fixed error with front toe, changed default setting to -0.2 (setup reset recommended)

AI

AI calibration pass for Cadillac DPi, F-V12, F-V10 (both gens), F-Reiza, F-Ultimates, Super V8, Porsche GT3 Cup, GT5 & G40 Cup

Kansai GP: Fix AI cutting the pit exit line when pit out

Daytona: AI corner speed tweaks

TRACKS

Daytona: Corrected pit cam excessive shaking

VEHICLES

Super V8: Revised 3D model to correct dimension errors (see Physics log)

Caterhams (all models): Added damage/dangling parts; Added vibrating cockpit bits; FFixed reverse lights; Adjusted lights glow texture, UV map (ch5); Revised collision

Chevette: Added damage/dangling parts; Fixed reverse lights; Adjusted lights glow texture, UV map (ch5), diffuse alpha channel and material; Revised collision

Passat (all models): Added damage/dangling parts; Fixed reverse lights; Adjusted lights glow texture, UV map (ch5); Revised collision.

Uno (both models): Added damage/dangling parts; Fixed reverse lights; Adjusted lights glow texture, UV map (ch5), added normal map and adjusted the material; Fixed LodA mirrors; Revised collision

Revised functionality of analogue gauges for Opalas (all models), Lotus 49C, F-Retro Gen3 (both models) & Mclaren MP4/1C

Mercedes AMG GT3: 5 liveries updated to include sponsors

Porsche Cup: Added 2 new liveries

Ginetta G40 Cup: Fixed car red material issue

V1.3.7.1 CHANGELOG

UI & HUD

Fixed wrong initial active tab in Single Player session overview



PHYSICS

Further tire revisions to F-Classic G1 & G2, F-V12, F-V10 G1 & G2, F-Reiza, F-Ultimate G2 Hard, Group C, Super V8 soft & hard

F-USA (all gens) fully revised, added Hard compound to F-USA Gen1(setup reset recommended for revision setup changes to take effect)

Revised ride height ranges & default settings for all GTEs, GT3s, F-Classics, F-V12, F-V10 G1, F-V10 G2, F-Reiza (setup reset recommended for changes to take effect)

Revised front wing height sensitivity for F-Classics, F-V12, F-V10 G1, F-V10 G2, F-Reiza

Adjusted diffuser baseline downforce from F-V10s, F-Reiza & F-Ultimate Gen1

Revised front wing dirty air sensitivity for F-Classics, F-V12. F-V10s, F-Reiza & F-Ultimate Gen1

Revised FWD open differential for Passats, Gols, Unos and Mini 1965

Fixed F-Retro tire carcass being incorrectly linked to updated F-Classics

Fixed F-V12 & F-V10 missing tire names

Ginetta G40 (both models): Adjused geared differential coast bias; Reduced brake torque; minor default setup adjustments (setup reset recommended for changes to take effect)

Puma P052: Reduced brake torque; minor default setup adjustments (setup reset recommended for changes to take effect)

AI

AI calibration pass to F-USA (all gens), F-Classic (all gens), F-V12, F-V10 G1 & G2, F-Reiza, F-Ultimate G1 & G2, Super V8, GT3 & Stock Car 2019

Generally reduced AI performance when running slicks on a wet track to better match player´s performance

TRACKS

Silverstone 1991: Fixed hole in the terrain mesh

VEHICLES