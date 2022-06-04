Apis 1.3.0

Hey Beekeepers!

Think we are starting to iron out most the major bugs now! Nothing like having 1000s of people play your game to find the most niche little issues eh? :’)

I’ve also added a few different QoL stuff in this update, notably a new item (Queen Cells) that acts as an automatic “Quick Queen” button, a way to get new grass tiles with Abbee’s Compost Bin, the ability to “pin” menus, as well as a way to dye backpacks in the new Dye Station!

I think Queen Cells is p. useful but let me know what you all think! (too expensive, not expensive enough etc)

Then there’s also a bunch of bug fixes including preventing the corrupted pink bee being able to be made in MP which then caused a bunch of issues, as well as the cargo boat just not following you after reloading the game.

Of all the things in the game I think the Cargo Boat was probably the last thing I expected to give me so much grief lol

There’s also a bunch of various modding related changes in this one (for mod creators - docs will be updated very shortly with some of the new stuff not yet put there!)

Please enjoy! I’m going to go to sleep now lmao

~ Ell

Changes

Added a new craftable item, Queen Cells! These can be put in the middle of beehives/apiaries to trigger an automatic quick queen when the queen lifecycle ends. Give it a whirl and see what ya think!

Upgraded the microscope to show the HD species image, the dom+res species letters (like in beeboxes), and show grumpiness/beeatrice traits

Abbee now sells the Compost Bin, which turns seeds+flowers into grass tiles

Jukebox can now store all 14 tracks, and will automatically pick a new track to play from it's storage when the current track ends

Added a new "pin" button to menus when playing with MKB that when active will save the menus position on re-open rather than reset it!

Backpacks now have an extra row and column of storage (dont say i dont ever give ya nuffin)

Added the "Dye Station" which you can craft - currently used to dye backpacks different colors!

Now indicate a "grumpy" icon on the bee book page to save having to hove the book's trait info section to check if a species is grumpy

Now indicate a special icon on the bee book pages for empress/arctic/blazing to represent their special effects

Gates now have an extra marker to get you back to THAT place if you've been there before

You can now retrigger the credits by clicking on the door (when already opened)

Changed the visual of capped frames to be a different pattern to uncapped for visual clarity

Removed the larger honeycore crystals from having collision

Added a seperate "inverse hotbar scroll" option now please stop asking lmao

Added a "More Mods!" button to modding menu to link to the master mod list on the wiki!

Crash Fixes

Fixed ERROR in action number 1 of StepEvent0 for object ob_menu:animcurvechannel_evaluate() first parameter is not valid

Fixed ERROR in action number 1 of StepEvent0 for object co_gamepad:Variable unknown_object>.open(100464,-2147483648) cannot be resolved

Fixed ERROR in action number 1 of DrawEvent for object co_renderer:Variable unknown_object>.honeycore not set before reading it

Bug Fixes

Fixed being able to make corrupted bees with the beebox/beebank in multiplayer which then caused a bunch of issues by it existing

On a similar note, any pink corrupted bees will be deleted or turned into “safe” cubes when loading a save now

Fixed not being able to load mods when joining someones game

Fixed the host's midnight weather report not syncing to joining players making weather go out of sync

Fixed Cargo Boats just refusing to come with you and loading in without them

Fixed not being able to use Cargo Boats on gamepad

Fixed the Muggy beehives not being able to be placed back on water

Fixed fences being able to be sold when you can craft them for nothing

Fixed being able to steal things from shops with middle click (you rascals)

Fixed using middle mouse button on a stack when there are 2 full stacks available deletes half of the merging content

Fixed bee lanterns not being able to be picked up

Fixed hitbox of 3rd recipe middle bee icons being offset

Fixed beehives losing their notification popup icons when painted

Fixed book not showing all behavior icons lit up for cathermarl bees

Fixed using exactly 50ml of fluid giving you a messed up bottle

Fixed a heater-related error when using a gamepad

Fixed not being able to shift-click the Glitched bee (lowkey hilarious)

Fixed Abbee's Staff spawning Honeydrop and Frosteria in the Swamp instead of Hivesbane

Fixed clicking Glitched bees in the dream triggering the "discovery" for glitched bees again

Fixed requirement info for Stubborn bee's stat card hover showing the wrong recipe

Fixed photo mode not turning off when you press ESC or open settings

Fixed being able to place nature items on ice (rip ice trees)

Fixed not being able to press "Join" after hosting then saving+quiting

Fixed beebanks in multiplayer not showing all the dropped bees for the other player when hammered

Fixed not being able to use the honeycore shovel with a gamepad

Fixed not being able to place grass tiles with a gamepad

Fixed book overview notifications not going away until clicked even when you claimed the reward (go away omg!!!)

Fixed backpack in the shop not showing the level required to buy when expanding the tooltip

Fixed clicking on the Door with a gamepad crashing the game

Modding

Changed how CTRL+SHIFT+R works, now mod files will get reloaded without a game restart - this can cause some jank but at least you can hotload minor changes quicker! Sprites will reset but placed items will need to be picked up to get the updated sprite (same for your menu define logic!). Textures don't get reset so eventually you'll get mem leaks if you have lots of sprites in a mod.

Added "api_define_wall" which lets you define your own walls (see Sample Mod for an example)

Added a "bench" property for "api_define_object" that will allow the object to function like a bench when clicked

Added a "bed" property for "api_define_object" that will allow the object to function like a bed when clicked (requires a 5th sprite frame, see Sample Mod)

Added a "has_lighting" property for "api_define_object" that will make the object act as a light source

Added a "bee_lore" property for "api_define_item" that will show in the bee book if it's the special produce for that bee

Added the pressed button instance ID as a second parameter to button click scripts in "api_define_button" buttons

Added "api_http_request" which lets you send a standard HTTP req that will callback to the new "http()" hook

Fixed the obj draw script in "api_define_menu_object" not being called for custom obj draw overrides

Fixed "api_get_sprite" not returning standard oid items or items during "init()"

Fixed "flowerX", "seedX", "dyeX", and "trackX" not being usable in menu definitions

Added the ability to set a custom input restriction with "customX:{oid}", i.e. "customX:axe" would only allow items with an oid containing "axe"

Added "api_define_validation_icon()" which lets you set the custom icon shown for custom input restrictions

Fixed mod items loading twice (maybe?)

Fixed modded quest/bee/flower progress not being kept (claimed, discovery, etc)

You can now bin modded items that no longer have their mod loaded (blank pink cubes)

Modding Docs