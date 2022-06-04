May Monthly update: Themes & Remappable Controls & more!

Once again, I want thank our discord and steam community for helping with bug reports and feedback to improve the game. Tim and I have been working hard to make Bone's Cafe better and are excited for the next few months of updates to add more content, balances, and fixes.

The big changes in this update are the new sprite themes you can purchase from the pause menu and the remappable controls you can access from the main menu.

We've also changed some controls to make the remappable controls easier to use. It might feel a bit awkward at first if you have already gotten used to the controls.

Hoot Hoot!

-Acute Owl Studio

Version: 0.9.99EA Patch Notes

New Features:

You can now purchase kitchen themes. These themes will replace the default kitchen furniture sprites with a themed set. Currently there are three themed sprite sets: 70’s Diner, Asian Cafe, and Cozy Cottage.

Key/buttons are now remappable. Ever felt frustrated at using WASD or IJL? Feel free to use whatever key/buttons you’d like to use. Access the controls remapping screen in the main menu.

Minions will now have a ‘?’ mark above their head when they’re idle for 20 seconds. This was added to allow players to visually see when a minion is idle and fix any issues that may have occurred.

Minions can now be de-summoned in mass by holding down the summon button.

Changes:

You can now hold the chop/grind key to automatically process an item.

Player speed has slowed down and the selector offset has been reduced. This should help make the controls and targeting feel a bit easier to control.

Station Cards and Recipe Cards have been re-configured to have slightly bigger sprites.

Station Cards/Recipe cards and pinned Recipes now show the premium ingredient required rather than a fridge.

The premium ingredient inventory is now displayed on top of the kitchen menu.

Chairs are now saved. They will no longer spawn back in when you reload your kitchen.

The End of Day Report text has been updated to more accurately reflect the lack of complexity on the menu.

Added a min complexity warning when starting the day.

Many recipe names and descriptions have had typo fixes.

A dialog box has been added to test kitchen mode so that players will always be aware they’re in test kitchen mode.

Added more animations to furniture sprites to make them feel more alive.

Smoke has been removed from burnt items.

Steam position has been adjusted on stations, and steam will turn to smoke when food has been burnt.

The sprite for bread has been changed to be easier to tell the difference between bread and baked potato.

Minions will now be “paused” during test kitchen mode.

Minions and furniture are no longer saved on “restart”

Balance Changes:

Corpse detection has been improved. Customers can see corpses when they are ontop of a surface (like a counter or table) or being carried by the player. They should not see the corpse if it is on the floor and behind furniture.

Bugs Squashed: