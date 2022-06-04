Update 1.2.0

Hello bartenders!
Included in this week's update for Bartender Hustle are new cocktail recipes, interaction revisions, and additional fixes and changes listed below.
• Added Blue Lagoon, Negroni, Shirley Temple recipes
• Added lemon lime soda ingredient
• Added garnish removal interaction
• Added shaker mixing spoon interaction
• Added two new achievements
• Revised ingredient color mixing values
• Fixed some recipes incorrectly requiring shaker
• Fixed some ingredient instantiation locations
• Fixed NPC model clipping on some quality levels
• Fixed incorrect arcade header text level
• Fixed shaker achievement sometimes not being set
Check out the new cocktails!
Blue Lagoon
A tasty and refreshing drink with a bright blue appearance, the Blue Lagoon is believed to have been created at a bar in Paris in the 1960s or 1970s.
Negroni
According to legend, the Negroni was invented in Florence, Italy in the early 20th century when a customer at a bar requested a stiffened Americano.
Shirley Temple
A simple and popular non-alcoholic cocktail, the Shirley Temple is a delicious fizzy drink that is enjoyed by both children and adults.
