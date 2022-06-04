 Skip to content

Bartender Hustle update for 4 June 2022

Update 1.2.0

Build 8872549

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello bartenders!

Included in this week's update for Bartender Hustle are new cocktail recipes, interaction revisions, and additional fixes and changes listed below.

• Added Blue Lagoon, Negroni, Shirley Temple recipes
• Added lemon lime soda ingredient
• Added garnish removal interaction
• Added shaker mixing spoon interaction
• Added two new achievements
• Revised ingredient color mixing values
• Fixed some recipes incorrectly requiring shaker
• Fixed some ingredient instantiation locations
• Fixed NPC model clipping on some quality levels
• Fixed incorrect arcade header text level
• Fixed shaker achievement sometimes not being set

Check out the new cocktails!

Blue Lagoon

A tasty and refreshing drink with a bright blue appearance, the Blue Lagoon is believed to have been created at a bar in Paris in the 1960s or 1970s.

Negroni

According to legend, the Negroni was invented in Florence, Italy in the early 20th century when a customer at a bar requested a stiffened Americano.

Shirley Temple

A simple and popular non-alcoholic cocktail, the Shirley Temple is a delicious fizzy drink that is enjoyed by both children and adults.

