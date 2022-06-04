Update 1.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8872549 · Last edited 4 June 2022 – 16:26:04 UTC by Wendy

Hello bartenders!

Included in this week's update for Bartender Hustle are new cocktail recipes, interaction revisions, and additional fixes and changes listed below.

• Added Blue Lagoon, Negroni, Shirley Temple recipes

• Added lemon lime soda ingredient

• Added garnish removal interaction

• Added shaker mixing spoon interaction

• Added two new achievements

• Revised ingredient color mixing values

• Fixed some recipes incorrectly requiring shaker

• Fixed some ingredient instantiation locations

• Fixed NPC model clipping on some quality levels

• Fixed incorrect arcade header text level

• Fixed shaker achievement sometimes not being set

Check out the new cocktails!

Blue Lagoon

A tasty and refreshing drink with a bright blue appearance, the Blue Lagoon is believed to have been created at a bar in Paris in the 1960s or 1970s.

Negroni

According to legend, the Negroni was invented in Florence, Italy in the early 20th century when a customer at a bar requested a stiffened Americano.

Shirley Temple

A simple and popular non-alcoholic cocktail, the Shirley Temple is a delicious fizzy drink that is enjoyed by both children and adults.