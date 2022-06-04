Patch 1.5.4 - Eruption

Ahoy, mateys!

The adventure continues with 2 brand new zones: the Shattered Peak, and the Southern Port. I feel you'll really dig these ones. Now Act III is properly finished.

There's a megapint of other updates, too!

Pants can have different colors - it's bundled in with leg armor.



Dye items can be obtained from Reagent drops. Use them to recolor body and leg armor



New enemy types: Redgull, Drunken Wyvern, Drunken Channeler. They have been introduced to a bunch of the old maps.



The Brood Mother is now a summoned boss; the Crazed Colossus has taken her place.



She got her own side-area in the Quagmire of the Fallen, and has been renamed to the Black Mother. A Reading Material has been added to the world to hint at her summoning method.



Significant changes to the Forsaken Valley. Other maps have also been modified.



Gameplay tweaks:

Encounter changes to a lot of maps

Giants (Shark Brute, Buto Ijo, Jungle Protector, Elephant) have a new area attack that's easier to dodge with practice.

Ocean Guardian has a new attack pattern

Company Grenadier life nerfed from 200 to 150, but it has +10 armor

Bloated Corpse gas damage increased from 8 to 12

Increased Mughal Prince base life from 750 to 800, boss fight changes

Added 2 new item colors: Rose and Royal

Units can't be stunned while being born

Adjusted Sharkman attack swing time

Fixed: spells are no longer cast when using ship cannons

Presentation tweaks:

Ship exit panel is displayed when boat is near shore

Added alternate small splashes to lava surface

Improved animation for NPC ship jumps

While sprinting, melee and bayonet action icons are glowing

Elementals and Crazed Abominations now have a birth animation

Updated Abomination/Bloated Corpse model

Improved Skeleton death sound

Added particle effect to Boulder hit

Fixed: last patch's Battle Elephant fix has broken the garrison attachment

Fixed: particle effect age was only progressed when visible

Fixed: Mughal and Horned helmets only had adjectives in their names

Damage numbers are now displayed at actor position, not unit position

Ship enter/exit GUI presentation is less janky

Removed ship exit hint from the Tutorial

Editor:

Added vegetation texture variant input to Map Properties

Added a bunch of new doodads

New smoke emitter and ember emitter doodads

New seagull boid doodad

New trigger actions and conditions

Fixed: Player start position Y was constrained to map width, not height

That's all for today. As always, feel free to leave feedback and ideas on the forum or on the Discord server. And also, if you could Wishlist my upcoming game, Delilah, that would be really cool!

Smooth Sailing!

Borington