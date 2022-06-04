Patch 1.5.4 - Eruption

Ahoy, mateys!
The adventure continues with 2 brand new zones: the Shattered Peak, and the Southern Port. I feel you'll really dig these ones. Now Act III is properly finished.
There's a megapint of other updates, too!
Pants can have different colors - it's bundled in with leg armor.
Dye items can be obtained from Reagent drops. Use them to recolor body and leg armor
New enemy types: Redgull, Drunken Wyvern, Drunken Channeler. They have been introduced to a bunch of the old maps.
The Brood Mother is now a summoned boss; the Crazed Colossus has taken her place.
She got her own side-area in the Quagmire of the Fallen, and has been renamed to the Black Mother. A Reading Material has been added to the world to hint at her summoning method.
Significant changes to the Forsaken Valley. Other maps have also been modified.
Gameplay tweaks:
- Encounter changes to a lot of maps
- Giants (Shark Brute, Buto Ijo, Jungle Protector, Elephant) have a new area attack that's easier to dodge with practice.
- Ocean Guardian has a new attack pattern
- Company Grenadier life nerfed from 200 to 150, but it has +10 armor
- Bloated Corpse gas damage increased from 8 to 12
- Increased Mughal Prince base life from 750 to 800, boss fight changes
- Added 2 new item colors: Rose and Royal
- Units can't be stunned while being born
- Adjusted Sharkman attack swing time
- Fixed: spells are no longer cast when using ship cannons
Presentation tweaks:
- Ship exit panel is displayed when boat is near shore
- Added alternate small splashes to lava surface
- Improved animation for NPC ship jumps
- While sprinting, melee and bayonet action icons are glowing
- Elementals and Crazed Abominations now have a birth animation
- Updated Abomination/Bloated Corpse model
- Improved Skeleton death sound
- Added particle effect to Boulder hit
- Fixed: last patch's Battle Elephant fix has broken the garrison attachment
- Fixed: particle effect age was only progressed when visible
- Fixed: Mughal and Horned helmets only had adjectives in their names
- Damage numbers are now displayed at actor position, not unit position
- Ship enter/exit GUI presentation is less janky
- Removed ship exit hint from the Tutorial
Editor:
- Added vegetation texture variant input to Map Properties
- Added a bunch of new doodads
- New smoke emitter and ember emitter doodads
- New seagull boid doodad
- New trigger actions and conditions
- Fixed: Player start position Y was constrained to map width, not height
That's all for today. As always, feel free to leave feedback and ideas on the forum or on the Discord server. And also, if you could Wishlist my upcoming game, Delilah, that would be really cool!
Smooth Sailing!
Borington
