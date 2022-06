Share · View all patches · Build 8872450 · Last edited 4 June 2022 – 15:52:05 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

In the patch, we fixed the following:

✅ Matchmaking doesn't join by default the best latency.

✅ DM-Basement: Fogs updated + path nodes.

✅ DM-Laboratory: Fogs updated.

✅ Weapon skins weren't loaded (sometimes) after a map switch.

✅ Minimap invisible after checking scores.

Thanks for your support!

Master Arena Dev Team.