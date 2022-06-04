 Skip to content

Tree Simulator 2023 update for 4 June 2022

Blind fix for power outage bug

Share · View all patches · Build 8872408

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Blind fix for tree time being wiped out in the event of a power outage due to a potential null reference.

Note: This change was made because a user reported tree time being corrupted in some way after a power outage https://steamcommunity.com/app/1916970/discussions/0/3391786047387753262/ . I was not given any information to go on other than a brief description. I'm sort of guessing that it may be possible when the power goes out while attempting to save the time the values are somehow cleared from memory. It is possible there will still be issues if the file write is in progress, but that would have to be a very well timed power outage. Please let me know if you experience this issue in the future and provide details. This fix will not prevent your power from going out.

