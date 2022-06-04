Cardiac Event Recorder - Update #53

10 new gifts for you!

This week's update is a little smaller as I work on finishing up many other things coming up.

My main goal for the next update on the 17th is to have the big Altered Story exclusive event finished. This one will allow you to extend the run by up to 3 extra battles, but you will have to make some sacrifices to do this. This is intended to be the ultimate high score challenge for the mode.

Early Access updated game version to v7.5

Content Added

7 new power gifts (Total: 205)

3 new quick gifts (Total: 76)

Events have been added to the collection menu with more details on how to encounter them

Any monster trading and free gift events that have not been encountered yet are more likely to appear over others

Rebalance of the rate of finding tetrid bonus gifts

A monster is now extremely unlikely to offer healing bonus gifts that total more than a full heal

The Quicklove gifts now also increase bullet size for a battle

Optimized all glyph bullet ring attacks to reduce any lag they might cause

Bug Fixes

Roundsaw's main body saw would still flash if damage flash was turned off

ːradiantheartː ːradiantheartː ːradiantheartː