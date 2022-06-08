Hooray, we have a release date!

Early Access: Today is June 8th, 2022!

Today is Thursday, so it's time to start! We know the release date is a bit off, but we're back on track. We are happy to announce that our build has been approved by Steam, and therefore we are ready to finally release it. Here it is the first beta test version for early access. Right now we will open our doors to our community.

You will be able to download the first build right now after purchase. Also on the day of release and within a week after release, you will be able to purchase the game with a 15% discount.

We would like to inform you that this is the first build and while it contains an introductory game, there will be changes in the build in the next update releases.

We are also waiting for your feedback and recommendations for improving the gameplay. This will support our project and give you the opportunity to develop further.

We hope for long-term cooperation with you! And also you can find us in our Discord, if you want to ask something, chat about the game or just say hello, we are always there. And now we have a Telegram channel - here we duplicate the news about our game and its updates.

The teaser is also here, but so far only in Russian.

[previewyoutube=0oA33xiX4iE;full] ]

For all questions of a technical nature, you can write to our mail support@madgames.fun or in our Discord server, go to the “support” section and create a ticket.

And we will also publish articles on both Steam and Discord. In these articles we will disclose information about improvements to our project. One of such examples of editorial articles is "Developer's Diary".