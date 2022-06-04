Increased Damage taken by demoralized units (<30) will now be increased, and their morale will now reset to normal (50).

If the target is not a building and your turn >1 or morale is low, the attack is considered a surprise attack, triggering the surprise attack effect

Fix archive loading failure bug

Adjusted impact of commander-in-chief policy tax rate for commander-in-chief mode

Adjusted the composition of revenue and commander in chief's budget

The commander-in-chief's commission will no longer consume resources other than money

Added a prompt message for failing to save the game