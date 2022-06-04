 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

armageddon war: old era wreckers update for 4 June 2022

0.8.1.4 B

Share · View all patches · Build 8872260 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Increased Damage taken by demoralized units (<30) will now be increased, and their morale will now reset to normal (50).
If the target is not a building and your turn >1 or morale is low, the attack is considered a surprise attack, triggering the surprise attack effect

  • Fix archive loading failure bug
    Adjusted impact of commander-in-chief policy tax rate for commander-in-chief mode
    Adjusted the composition of revenue and commander in chief's budget
    The commander-in-chief's commission will no longer consume resources other than money
    Added a prompt message for failing to save the game
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link