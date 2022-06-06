 Skip to content

Tap Wizard 2 update for 6 June 2022

Balance Patch!

Share · View all patches · Build 8872241 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v3.7.7
Balance Changes
-Ionic Charger Status Affinity nerfed slightly, and max Level raised to 7
-Ionic Charger Patience Perk has been nerfed to scale more slowly
-Fire Stream Elemental Purity now also gives More Projectiles
-Fire Stream Status Affinity now also has a 10% chance to Rush a random other Spell
-Ice Golem Cryo Fuel now only Accelerates all other spells

Fixes
-Fixed issue with Minotaur crashing the game
-Fixed issue with an Achievement crashing the game
-Fixed having duplicate of some settings items
-Fixed an issue which could cause the game to crash
-Fixed description formatting of a few perks

Other
-Backend changes for Era 4 are underway!

