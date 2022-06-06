Balance Patch!

v3.7.7

Balance Changes

-Ionic Charger Status Affinity nerfed slightly, and max Level raised to 7

-Ionic Charger Patience Perk has been nerfed to scale more slowly

-Fire Stream Elemental Purity now also gives More Projectiles

-Fire Stream Status Affinity now also has a 10% chance to Rush a random other Spell

-Ice Golem Cryo Fuel now only Accelerates all other spells

Fixes

-Fixed issue with Minotaur crashing the game

-Fixed issue with an Achievement crashing the game

-Fixed having duplicate of some settings items

-Fixed an issue which could cause the game to crash

-Fixed description formatting of a few perks

Other

-Backend changes for Era 4 are underway!