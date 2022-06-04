 Skip to content

Yakiniku Simulation update for 4 June 2022

FREE MODE UPDATED!

Yakiniku Simulation update for 4 June 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As requested, we update new FREE MODE. This mode allows you grill and chill. The meat is harder to burn, no time limit, no rush. Good for playing while sipping beer or live stream chat.

Full patch notes:

  • New FREE MODE
  • The stove can be fired up if you got too much burned meats
  • Grill perfect meat now extends the time limit
  • Add sound effect when click on vegetable bucket
  • Add pause menu with restart button
  • Add online leaderboard
  • Add 2 hidden achievements
  • Improve score display
  • Fix score popup bug
