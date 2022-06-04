Update 1.12

Legates,
This is a very small patch designed to alleviate two problems. One, not being able to respawn when killed/overrun at your camp. And two, troopers going MIA.
Much more to come next week on the road to the Foundations major update!
- Player can now respawn even when the homebase flag is missing, adding a failsafe to a potential saving/loading bug
- Soldiers warp to a random loiter point (tents and the homebase flag) on game load
- Shrunk contubernium and officer tent navigation obstacle, which should cut down on "traffic jams"
- Added Steam DRM to game executable. Pirates, ye be warned!
