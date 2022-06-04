 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Warlord: Britannia update for 4 June 2022

Update 1.12

Share · View all patches · Build 8872085 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Legates,

This is a very small patch designed to alleviate two problems. One, not being able to respawn when killed/overrun at your camp. And two, troopers going MIA.

Much more to come next week on the road to the Foundations major update!

  • Player can now respawn even when the homebase flag is missing, adding a failsafe to a potential saving/loading bug
  • Soldiers warp to a random loiter point (tents and the homebase flag) on game load
  • Shrunk contubernium and officer tent navigation obstacle, which should cut down on "traffic jams"
  • Added Steam DRM to game executable. Pirates, ye be warned!
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link