MotionMuse Version 1.0.6

Version 1.0.6 implements new features such as mirroring and 3D reference images. Mirroring is a useful tool to quickly pose a character where matching of one body part to another is required. Simply copying, pasting IK chains and applying mirroring on them can quickly achieve this. The user can also adjust the Mirror in the GUI settings with free orientation or axis-aligned options. 3D reference images are also useful for posing. ImageOverlays can be set to 3D (in viewport) and then exactly aligned with the character to quickly trace out a pose using IK and sketching. Full list of fixes and updates in this release are as follows:

Added: Mirroring IK chains, added controls in GUI Settings & new button in the ToolBar, shortcut Crtl+M.

Note: Mirroring is experimental for now, it may contain bugs and errors and may not work in all cases.

Added: Button to show joint trajectories in the ToolBar (shortcut T), removed IKEffector priority buttons.

Note: Priorities can be set from the IKEffector panel, the buttons were redundant and not used very often.

Fixed: Multiple trajectories being shown for the same joint, now only one trajectory can exist at a time.

Added: ImageOverlays can be switched between 2D/3D, button added in the top imageoverlay toolbar.

Added: If in 3D, ImageOverlays can be moved around in the scene and selected like any other object.

Fixed: Setting Preferred Posture and ImageOverlays to 'always active' is now much simpler.

Added: 'Always active' buttons added to the preferred posture settings and the imageoverlay toolbar.

Fixed: Font selection now properly shows the font text-type instead of just naming it.

Fixed: ImageOverlay opacity not working correctly.

Note: Moved to Qt version 6.3.0 for up-to date stability.