Ver.1.0.9b Patch Notes

Thank you for playing Märchen Forest.

This is Shinano Ishiguro, the game's developer.

This patch is a response to bug reports sent by everyone on a daily basis.

There are no major changes, but it's a patch with lots of small improvements.

Bug Fixes

-Fixed the collision of the part that gets stuck in the terrain over the mushrooms in the EX dungeon.

-Fixed a bug where dungeon levels were not displayed correctly under certain conditions

-Fixed a bug that quest tasks were not displayed correctly

-Implemented a screening script for achievements at the 4th layer entrance

Other minor bug fixes

I hope you continue to enjoy playing Märchen Forest.