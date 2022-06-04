 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Märchen Forest update for 4 June 2022

Ver.1.0.9b Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8871916 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing Märchen Forest.
This is Shinano Ishiguro, the game's developer.

This patch is a response to bug reports sent by everyone on a daily basis.
There are no major changes, but it's a patch with lots of small improvements.

Bug Fixes
-Fixed the collision of the part that gets stuck in the terrain over the mushrooms in the EX dungeon.
-Fixed a bug where dungeon levels were not displayed correctly under certain conditions
-Fixed a bug that quest tasks were not displayed correctly
-Implemented a screening script for achievements at the 4th layer entrance
Other minor bug fixes

I hope you continue to enjoy playing Märchen Forest.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link