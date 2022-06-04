Ninja Update!

Good weekend everyone!
We've made a few light changes to the drop system and didn't want to wait for next Friday's update.
Changelog
- Fixed a bug that prevented you from picking up items while having space in your pocket.
- Now It's much easier to find magical, rare, and epic quality items.
- The amount of items that drop in the dungeon has been changed, now it is less.
Pending changes
We have listened to your feedback and we are working a lot on the game flow, we are going to improve the elevator system, increase the number of elevators, make the levels shorter and increase the number of levels.
- Add all represented stats to the core game.
- Add the blacksmith to the game.
- Double the slot number available in the pocket.
- Add the final conversation with the Slime King and advance to the next floor.
- Improve Ogrog behavior
- Lots of bug fixes.
Changed files in this update