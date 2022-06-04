 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hack and Slime update for 4 June 2022

Ninja Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 8871832 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good weekend everyone!

We've made a few light changes to the drop system and didn't want to wait for next Friday's update.

Changelog

  • Fixed a bug that prevented you from picking up items while having space in your pocket.
  • Now It's much easier to find magical, rare, and epic quality items.
  • The amount of items that drop in the dungeon has been changed, now it is less.

Pending changes

We have listened to your feedback and we are working a lot on the game flow, we are going to improve the elevator system, increase the number of elevators, make the levels shorter and increase the number of levels.

  • Add all represented stats to the core game.
  • Add the blacksmith to the game.
  • Double the slot number available in the pocket.
  • Add the final conversation with the Slime King and advance to the next floor.
  • Improve Ogrog behavior
  • Lots of bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1773702
  • Loading history…
Depot 1773703
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link