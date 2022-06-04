Ninja Update!

Good weekend everyone!

We've made a few light changes to the drop system and didn't want to wait for next Friday's update.

Changelog

Fixed a bug that prevented you from picking up items while having space in your pocket.

Now It's much easier to find magical, rare, and epic quality items.

The amount of items that drop in the dungeon has been changed, now it is less.

Pending changes

We have listened to your feedback and we are working a lot on the game flow, we are going to improve the elevator system, increase the number of elevators, make the levels shorter and increase the number of levels.