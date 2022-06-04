Ver 1.0.0f9 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8871761 · Last edited 4 June 2022 – 10:13:03 UTC by Wendy

Ver 1.0.0f9

Balanced the attribute for some range weapons.

Add a new range weapon: Prewar Gatlin.

Fix the display error of some buffs.

Improve crystal serie equipments.

Fix the issue that some UI overflows.

Fix the issue that invalid icons remain on map panel.

switch to [experiment] branch to experience more new contents!

How to: Right click on Last Wood in your Steam Library -> Properties -> Beta -> switch to experiment branch.

