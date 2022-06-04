 Skip to content

Last Wood update for 4 June 2022

Ver 1.0.0f9 Patch Notes

Ver 1.0.0f9

  • Balanced the attribute for some range weapons.
  • Add a new range weapon: Prewar Gatlin.
  • Fix the display error of some buffs.
  • Improve crystal serie equipments.
  • Fix the issue that some UI overflows.
  • Fix the issue that invalid icons remain on map panel.

