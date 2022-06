Mannie should show up NOW when her under the bed mechanic and ceiling mechanic are starting.

Flashlight bug after death should be fix now as well (hopefully)

Add a new buzzer sound effect for mannie's Game Over stand.

You can now skip the logo screen.

Also if anybody finds a bug in the game, please do not hesitate to contact me on my twitter page and send me a picture, gif, or a video of the bug so i can fix it.

Thank you and have a nice day!