EA version has been updated to v0.16.0

Hello, everyone, another version update this week, and thank you for your support! Please let me know any thoughts you may have!



The update includes fireworks video effect configuration, new super fireworks, etc., including.

1. 1 new super fireworks!



This super firework will appear randomly in the fireworks show.

This new super firework can also be found and used in the fireworks show editor.

2. Fireworks video effect settings

In the settings, you can now adjust the duration of the fireworks, the rate at which they rise and the duration of the smoke.

You can now adjust the parameters of the fireworks by combining the performance of your computer with your own preferences.

For example, shortening the duration and speeding up the lift-off rate usually results in a better frame rate.

3. Editor Street View update

This time around, the results of the city optimization have improved the cityscape outside the editor's landing window.



Now it's more like the top of a landmark!

4. Other

Adjusted the location of the lightable fireworks, now it's easier to light them!

Fixed an issue where the types of lightable fireworks were incorrect when they were refreshed, now the types of lightable fireworks are completely different from place to place.



Feel free to ask any questions via the Discord channel, community or email.

We hope you enjoy the Music & Fireworks Show, and good luck!