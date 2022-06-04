Small Content Additions + Balance Changes + Fixes

Heyo! There are many much-needed fixes that were done in this update. Along with some bits of new content within the Black-Market, as well as some teasers as to what will be in that shop in the future.

I was planning to not release an update until some of the new content was fully incorporated, but there were some fixes that I really wanted to release. And I think it's better to commit more testing to the new features until they go live.

Additions:

Added 3 new working Black-Market items that you can mess around with.

LOADS of balancing and fine-tuning.

Reworked game saving to make it more performant.

Added the backbone to loads of SPICY new content, which is not yet fully within the game. But is teased. (more testing needs to be done before live)

Fixes:

Made it so users who are missing VIP badges, to have them rewarded once again. No matter what happens to your saves, this will now always remain.

Fixed the Efficiency Is Key Achievement to now be rewarded properly.

Added extra fail-safes for crashes.

Many, many, many, many little niche fixes.

With this update, rugs can start to sell fast, really really fast. Because of this the UI may look clunky, and to solve this I will be reworking the sell-bar, and what is displayed.

This will happen in an update very soon.