Roy's Rugs update for 4 June 2022

Small Content Additions + Balance Changes + Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Heyo! There are many much-needed fixes that were done in this update. Along with some bits of new content within the Black-Market, as well as some teasers as to what will be in that shop in the future.

I was planning to not release an update until some of the new content was fully incorporated, but there were some fixes that I really wanted to release. And I think it's better to commit more testing to the new features until they go live.

Additions:

  • Added 3 new working Black-Market items that you can mess around with.
  • LOADS of balancing and fine-tuning.
  • Reworked game saving to make it more performant.
  • Added the backbone to loads of SPICY new content, which is not yet fully within the game. But is teased. (more testing needs to be done before live)
  • Added back-ups and data-security.

Fixes:

  • Made it so users who are missing VIP badges, to have them rewarded once again. No matter what happens to your saves, this will now always remain.
  • Fixed the Efficiency Is Key Achievement to now be rewarded properly.
  • Added extra fail-safes for crashes.
  • Many, many, many, many little niche fixes.

With this update, rugs can start to sell fast, really really fast. Because of this the UI may look clunky, and to solve this I will be reworking the sell-bar, and what is displayed.
This will happen in an update very soon.

